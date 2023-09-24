Report: Steelers give OC Matt Canada bigger role in offense

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will give Matt Canada more of a prominent role on the offensive staff, Jordan Schultz reported. Schultz says that Canada will now work daily and more hands-on with young quarterback Kenny Pickett, in addition to becoming the Steelers offensive coordinator. That means he is taking some of the responsibility that quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan carries off his shoulders.

Canada has been often criticized in Pittsburgh dating back to last season. So much so this year that Steelers fans even created a petition to have Canada fired. The Steelers’ offense averages 9.5 points per game through two games and a league-low 12 first downs. They’re the only team in the league that has failed to register a first down in the first quarter.

In shotgun, the Steelers pass the ball 82 percent of the time. Under center, they run the ball nearly 90 percent of the time. The team runs the least amount of play-action in the NFL and is near the bottom in motion.

