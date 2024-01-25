Local

Report: Steelers to re-sign DC Teryl Austin to new contract

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Teryl Austin

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to retain defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on a new two-year contract extension, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. That means that Pittsburgh will not have two coordinator changes this season; instead, they will keep Austin while they search for an offensive coordinator.

A Sharon native and Pitt alum, Austin returned to his roots when he became the Steelers’ secondary coach and senior defensive assistant in 2019. He performed that role for three years under defensive coordinator Keith Butler, and when Butler retired after the 2021 season, Austin was promoted to defensive coordinator to replace him.

It’s a role that he’s filled previously, with the Detroit Lions from 2014-17 and Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

