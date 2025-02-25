Report: Steelers Will Have Stiff Competition for Deebo Samuel

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently reported that a slew of teams have expressed interest in San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. One thing is clear, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have stiff competition for the dual-threat receiver.

“I just checked in on this,” Fowler said Thursday on ESPN’s NFL Live. “I was told that several teams have expressed interest, so at least preliminary talks on a potential trade have happened between Samuel, his agent and the team.”

Fowler noted that these discussions are likely just exploratory, with teams gauging the situation. Similar to the situation with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group