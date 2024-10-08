Local

Reports: New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Jets 49ers Football New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, center, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets are parting ways with head coach Robert Saleh, according to reports.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said sources confirmed the Jets fired Saleh Tuesday. They are currently in second place in the AFC East with a record of 2-3.

Saleh had one year left on his contract after this season. He went 20-36 during his time with the Jets.

Schefter reports defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is being named the Jets interm head coach. He will lead the team for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, who are in first place in the AFC East with a record of 3-2.

