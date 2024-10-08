Reports: New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh

NEW YORK — The New York Jets are parting ways with head coach Robert Saleh, according to reports.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said sources confirmed the Jets fired Saleh Tuesday. They are currently in second place in the AFC East with a record of 2-3.

Jets informed Robert Saleh of their decision minutes ago. There will be a new head coach for Monday night’s game vs. Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/0DYjm0cLKZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2024

Saleh had one year left on his contract after this season. He went 20-36 during his time with the Jets.

Schefter reports defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is being named the Jets interm head coach. He will lead the team for Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, who are in first place in the AFC East with a record of 3-2.

