Reports of solicitors without permits increase in borough, Castle Shannon police say

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Stock photo of police lights (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

Castle Shannon police say they have gotten many reports of solicitors in the borough without permits and have made several arrests for the ordinance violation.

They ask residents to call 911 to have patrols respond and identify the violators.

Solicitors in Castle Shannon must have borough permits prominently displayed with their photo and the police department letterhead or symbol/patch.

Residents who do not want to receive solicitors or canvassers can post a sign.

Residents can also subscribe to the police department’s Do Not Solicit list.

