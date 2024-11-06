Reserve Township commissioner attacked outside of polling place on Election Day

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Reserve Township commissioner was attacked on Election Day outside of his polling place, just as he set up a political sign.

Channel 11 obtained a video of Reserve Township Commissioner Ed Vincent, who’s 67 years old, being pushed up against a wall.

“I don’t understand what makes you think you can assault people,” Vincent told Channel 11.

Vincent had just set up a political sign.

“When [the attacker] came out after voting, he grabbed my board and sign, and dragged it down to the steps, then started tearing it apart. I tried to get it, and he pushed me,” Vincent said.

The other man in the video, who you can see shove him against the wall, has not yet been identified but police want to find him.

“I’ve done nothing. I never assaulted anybody, andI’ve never taken other people political signs of any nature. I put my signs up like everybody else,” Vincent said.

The police chief tells Channel 11 that they are working to find out who the other man is and will likely file charges.

