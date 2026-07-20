Residents excited to hear news that Parkway East could reopen early

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT says contractors have been working around the clock to get the Commercial Street Bridge project done.

Monday, PennDOT said that the Parkway East could open back up next week.

Along South Braddock Avenue in Regent Square, businesses are thrilled to hear the Commercial Street Bridge project could wrap up early.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Regent Square residents say their community was gridlocked by Parkway East detour

Eve Appel said, “It brings a smile to this face because I would love for these roads to be cleared up and get back to business.”

Eve Appel has worked at D’s Six Pack and Dogs for the past 5 years and has never seen congestion like this.

She said, “It’s backed up here. Everybody’s coming through this way and this way it’s not just one way to the traffic is insane…insane.”

Some say it’s hurting their sales.

“We’ve actually had a pretty slow couple of days. We’re not sure if it’s just like the traffic or the heat, but we expected a lot of inconsistencies with business during the draft and we were fine, but this definitely impacted us,” Appel said.

Business owners and Regent Square residents say it would help if the interstate reopened early.

Corey Wittig, Owner of Stay Gold Books, said, “It’s great news. I mean, you know we’ll make it work, but I know they probably want to be done with that as soon as possible, so that’s good news for us as well.”

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