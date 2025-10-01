Residents frustrated over deferred repairs for Versailles Avenue Bridge in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. — Residents living near the Versailles Avenue Bridge in McKeesport say they are growing increasingly frustrated with years of delays in repairing the deteriorating structure.

The bridge, which has been closed for roughly four years, is covered with a protective netting meant to catch crumbling cement and debris. Neighbors say the precaution underscores just how unsafe the bridge has become.

“We’ve seen multiple kids actually fall,” said neighbor Kahla Schwebke. “It’s really dangerous. The bridge needs fixed.”

Once a heavily used route, the bridge carried more than 4,000 vehicles daily, along with frequent pedestrian traffic, before it was shut down in 2022 due to safety concerns. Its closure has forced residents to take lengthy detours.

“The bridge has been out for about four years. It’s actually a very big inconvenience, and it’s a nuisance,” one resident said.

Many locals describe the bridge as “the heart of Versailles,” connecting neighborhoods and serving as a key shortcut. Without it, residents say pedestrian commutes have nearly tripled, in some cases taking 20 minutes or more to get to the other side. The alternative routes, which include steep hills, are considered unsafe.

“It’s like the heart of Versailles, so a lot of people take the path back and forth,” another neighbor explained.

Some residents say the inconvenience has even led to unsafe shortcuts, including climbing fences or cutting through barriers to cross the closed bridge.

“There have been times before where the fence has been cut so people could walk across the bridge because it’s such an inconvenience,” a resident said.

City officials confirmed that $1.8 million in state funding was secured last year to move the project forward. However, the full replacement is expected to cost more than $14 million. The city, working with PennDOT, was set to present an updated plan for repairs at a community meeting on Wednesday night.

