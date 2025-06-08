Retired Diocese of Greensburg bishop dies after ‘cardiac incident’

A retired bishop who led the Diocese of Greensburg for just over a decade has died. He was 86.

Bishop Larry Kulick shared on social media Saturday that Bishop Emeritus Lawrence E. Brandt suffered a “cardiac incident” earlier in the week and underwent “extensive” surgery, after which he was in critical condition. Bishop Brandt died on Sunday morning.

The Diocese of Greensburg says Bishop Brandt led them through a series of “major changes” between 2004 and 2015 as its fourth bishop. He’s known for bolstering finances and addressing the declining number of Catholics, among several other initiatives.

Bishop Kulick remembered Bishop Brandt as the man who asked him to study Canon Law, then later to assist him as an Episcopal Master of Ceremonies and Vicar General.

“He was incredibly disciplined, but that only fostered his spirituality and his ability to leave the Diocese in good order, both spiritually and financially,” Bishop Kulick said.

Bishop Emeritus Ed Malesic remembered his predecessor fondly.

“When I was announced to be the next Bishop of Greensburg in 2015, Bishop Brandt was among the first to welcome me, and he did so with great warmth,” Bishop Malesic said in a Facebook post. “He guided me along the way in a role that was very new to me and offered me wise advice when I asked for it. Bishop Brandt was a man of deep conviction and faith. He will be remembered by me as a man of courage and grace, always the gentleman.”

Bishop Kulick pointed out that Bishop Brandt died on the Solemnity of Pentecost.

“It is fitting that the Lord called him on the day that we celebrate the birth of the Church,” he said.

Recently retired Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik extended his condolences after learning of Bishop Brandt’s death.

“I first came to know Bishop Brandt when he was the chancellor of the diocese of Erie, long before he became the Bishop of Greensburg,” his statement reads in part. “During the nearly 30 years we have worked together, I came to know him as a man who truly loved Christ and His Body, the Church. May God quickly take him to the place prepared for him in heaven.”

Funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Brandt will be announced at a later date. Click here to read his full biography.

