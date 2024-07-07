Local

Revolutionary War soldier honored in Fayette County cemetery

Revolutionary War soldier honored in Fayette County cemetery

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A commemorative marker was put up in a Fayette County cemetery to honor a Revolutionary War soldier.

Reuben Thrope was a private, scout, spy and Minuteman.

The Daughters of the American Revolution put the plaque next to his wife’s grave at the Irwin Memorial Cemetery.

Susan Moon, Thrope’s 5th great-granddaughter, believes the commemoration can help keep the community informed.

“We’re educating our youth, and hopefully in the future, the youth will be able to understand what these men sacrifice and carry on with honor and respect,” Moon said.

The Daughters of the American Revolution said their mission is to promote patriotism and preservation.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot for the American Revolution is welcome to join.

