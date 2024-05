NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A credit union in New Castle was robbed at gunpoint last week.

Family 1st Federal Credit Union was robbed at 4:38 p.m. on Friday, May 17, New Castle police said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were shared on social media on Monday.

The credit union is offering a $500 reward for information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group