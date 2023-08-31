Rib Fest, Morgan Wallen concert kick off busy Labor Day weekend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday night kicked off a busy extended Labor Day weekend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

Over the next six days, crowds are expected to be out in full force for a number of exciting events including concerts, football, and food.

Country star Morgan Wallen brought out a big crowd to PNC Park, and just down the street, the annual Rib Fest got underway outside Acrisure Stadium.

“We’re expecting a very, very busy weekend,” Jim Donis, owner of Jim’s Smokin’ Que.

“Babyback ribs smoked very long, very tender,” said Kevin Crews, who owns Crews Barbeque.

Wallen’s concert at PNC Park was the first of two back-to-back nights.

“I’m excited to hear the music,” said Sky Pappas ahead of the concert.

“I really like him because he’s not just country, he’s like country-pop and I really like listening to his music,” said Eleni Barlamas, who lives in Beaver County.

Barlamas was among the many concertgoers who stopped by Rib Fest before the show.

“We’re having fun just walking around, seeing people, meeting up with some friends and people we work with,” Barlamas said.

The six day barbecue event draws vendors from all over, and those close to home.

Donis took us a behind the grill for a closer look at his smoker.

“We have a hell of a customer base out here,” Donis said. “We get to see a lot of friends, a lot of families, a lot of people we don’t see a lot of and we get to serve the people of Pittsburgh some of the best barbecue on the planet.”

Crews said he expects to see around 75,000 visitors to Rib Fest over the next six days.

“It’s one of the biggest events in the country. One of the biggest events we’ve got around here for barbecue,” Crews said.

Morgan Wallen is back at PNC Park for a second show Thursday night. There’s also a concert at Stage AE.

The Pitt football team kicks off its season Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, and the Pirates are back in town on Monday.

