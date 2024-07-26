Ribbon cutting held for affordable housing in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey was among the community leaders who attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate affordable housing units on Friday.

Four three-bedroom apartments were unveiled on Bennett Street in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. The “Benedict Dwellings” community was spearheaded by Tina Daniels, owner of WNT Daniels Development Group and Concrete Rose Construction.

“These apartments offer more than just shelter. They will provide four families with the opportunity for stability and a better quality of life,” Daniels told the crowd.

The units, she told Channel 11, have been made available to clients with the Pittsburgh Scholar House, a non-profit centered on helping families break the cycle of generational poverty.

“Projects like this are the lifeblood of Pittsburgh’s community revitalization. Ensuring that we have affordable housing for families that are working towards a more prosperous future is something that has to be a top priority for the city and the region,” said Dr. Diamonte Walker, Pittsburgh Scholar House CEO.

Daniels said the initiative was made possible through the city and several other partners, including Neighborhood Allies.

She plans to soon break ground on a second project, “Anderson Estates” which will create 8 affordable apartments on Hermitage Street.

She said those interested in receiving an application form can click here.

