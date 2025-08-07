Ribbon cutting held at newly renovated West View Elementary school

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A big renovation is finally finished at a historic North Hills school.

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday night at West View Elementary.

The three-year, $40 million renovation included a new main office, classrooms, library and media center.

The reopening comes as the school also celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“Our goal is to have a building that will last another 100 years and will be able to educate and to help students to grow,” said Jessie Simpson, the West View Elementary principal.

School leaders said the updated building has dedicated spaces honoring academics, athletics, music, and even the beloved West View Park.

Students return for the new year on Aug. 20.

