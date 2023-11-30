Rich Fitzgerald named new executive director of Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission has named Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald as its new executive director.

According to SPC, the organization serves ten counties in southwestern Pennsylvania and plans for the continued growth of the region.

“Thank you to the SPC and its board for this opportunity and thank you to Vince for his work to energize and elevate the organization during his tenure,” said Fitzgerald. “While I’ve always had a regional focus, I look forward to putting my skills and relationships to work for all 10 of our counties. Together, we will continue to concentrate on infrastructure, communication, economic development, workforce and quality of life issues for our region.”

The organization has seven departments total, including economic and workforce development; transportation planning; strategic initiatives and policy; information and data; finance; human resources; and communications and public relations. Its staff members develop public investment plans and programs and ensure that federal and state transportation requirements are being met.

“The Board is grateful to Vincent Valdes for positioning SPC to be the region’s leading agent of support to local governments for transportation, broadband, and economic development,” said Leslie Osche, SPC’s Board Chair and Butler County Commissioner. “He laid the groundwork for Mr. Fitzgerald to carry the Commission and our region to the next level. We are excited about the future of our region under Rich’s leadership.”

In his new role, Fitzgerald will lead a team of 50 people, according to SPC.

“The Board had several objectives when we launched the search process: to attract a candidate that intrinsically understood this region’s unique needs and characteristics, had a track record of leadership and growth cultivation, and would build upon the current strength, talent, and consistency of the SPC staff,” said Osche. “We interviewed a diverse group of candidates from the region and beyond. Rich Fitzgerald certainly exceeded the Board’s robust qualifications and competencies.”

Fitzgerald will assume the executive director role on Jan. 2, when his tenure as Allegheny County Executive ends.

