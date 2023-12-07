Rich Fitzgerald takes a look back on tenure as Allegheny County Executive

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — At the end of this month, Rich Fitzgerald will step down as Allegheny County Executive. He served 12 years, longer than anyone in that role. He’s off to a new job as head of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission - a planning organization in charge of guiding investment in the 10-county region.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 11′s David Johnson, Fitzgerald said he is proud of many things over three terms in office.

Among them: No tax increase in 12 years.

“So, when I came into office, the average sale price of a house in Allegheny County was around $100,000. That person was paying $388 in county property tax. 12 years later, that house is worth about $250,000, two, two and a half times. And they’re still paying $388 in property tax? I can’t think of anything else you’ve been able to buy over the past 12 years that hasn’t gone up from groceries to gasoline to a car to health care,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald also points to expanded county trails for biking and recreation, a reduction in air pollution by 80%, and a growth in the county’s population. In particular, he says, the young adult population, age 24 to 34, by 20%.

There have been problem areas - such as issues at the county jail. The number of deaths there, some say, is alarming.

He claims deaths are no higher than at other urban jails.

Regrets? He’s had a few—but not many.

Primarily, the slow pace of government in general.

Fitzgerald wishes sections of the Mon Valley would grow and improve more quickly—he says getting workers skilled training for better jobs, and improved transportation to get to the jobs—are keys to success there.

“So, our challenges - I think we weren’t able to ultimately fix. And I think for the next administration coming in, that’s something I’m sure they’re going to be working on,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald is generally well-liked within his party and beyond. Though he has his critics—chief among them, Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, a Democrat who’s especially critical of his handling of the county jail, and who disagrees with Fitzgerald at almost every turn. When Johnson asked her to comment on Fitzgerald leaving office, she told him, “Good riddance.”

Fitzgerald countered by listing his administration’s accomplishments.

“County finances are the best they’ve ever been. The bond rating is the best it’s been in four decades. Air quality is better than it’s ever been. Air quality is better than it’s ever been. Our cultural amenities are doing better. I guess everyone has their opinion.”

Councilman Sam DeMarco, who’s also the county Republican Chair, had only high praise for Fitzgerald saying, “He did a great job of managing the county” and it was a “privilege to work with him.”

DeMarco and Hallam will be working with a new County Executive, Sara Innamorato. Fitzgerald has high hopes for her and some advice, too.

“Sara comes in with a lot of energy, very intelligent, very smart. I think she’s very charismatic. I think, you know, listen to what the people say. You know, we ultimately serve the people,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald thinks he has served the people well. And despite any criticism, he stands by his record.

“I believe I’m leaving on a high note. I feel good about it,” he said.

