Rich Hill struggles while Zac Gallen shines; Pirates fall 7-3 to D-backs

PHOENIX — It was the tale of two pitchers at Chase Field as the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 7-3 by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Pirates starter Rich Hill (7-9) was tagged for five runs in 4.0 innings of work. The left-hander allowed seven hits, walked four and punched out three batters in what was his 18th start of the season.

On the other side, Zac Gallen (11-3) limited the Pirates to just a single run on four hits across 7.0 innings. The 2023 All-Star didn’t walk a single batter and struck out five.

