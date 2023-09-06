Local

Richard King Mellon Foundation gives $1M to support Maui wildfire recovery

By Patty Tascarella

Maui wildfire In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen in a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 18, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Richard King Mellon Foundation on Tuesday announced $1 million in grants to support recovery efforts on Maui after the tragic Aug. 8 wildfire there.

At least 115 people were killed in the wildfires and others still are missing. Historic Lahaina in Western Maui largely was destroyed by the wildfire.

“As the governor of Hawaii I am humbled and, as a Pittsburgh ex-pat, I am extremely proud that such a generous donation is coming from the hometown of my youth,” Gov. Josh Green said in a prepared statement. “On behalf of the people of Maui, I extend my sincerest mahalo, or thank you, to the big-hearted board of trustees of the Richard King Mellon Foundation.”

The $1 million will be distributed through three grants.

