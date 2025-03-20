Local

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard giving away treats on Thursday ice to celebrate start of spring

By WPXI.com News Staff
Rita's Italian Ice
Although temperatures will be dropping all day in the Pittsburgh region, one business is inviting people to celebrate the start of spring with free frozen treats.

It’s Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard’s annual tradition to celebrate spring with a giveaway. This year, the business expects its over 575 locations to give out around 1 million six-ounce cups of Italian ice on Thursday.

Guests looking for more free treats can also enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win free Italian ice for a year. Click here to learn more.

Rita’s is also using the celebration to highlight its newest flavor: Skittles. The fruity flavor is inspired by the taste of a “handful of Skittles” and will only be available for a limited time.

