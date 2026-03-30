Rivers Casino employee accused of stealing nearly $2K

PITTSBURGH — An employee at Pittsburgh’s River Casino is accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from a cash register.

On March 20, Rivers Casino security notified state police that a finance audit identified a $1,931.95 shortage from Jan. 16 to March 14. Over that period of time, security said the cash register drawer was short on thirteen occasions.

Police said that Jacqueline Lu, 18, of Monroeville, is accused of theft. She is a host at one of the casino’s restaurants.

Lu was charged via summons with theft by unlawful taking.

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