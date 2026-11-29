Robert Morris University has named Caleb Garvey as the inaugural head coach of the Colonials’ NCAA Division I men’s wrestling program.

Garvey joins RMU following his tenure as head coach at Penn State Behrend, where he led the Lions to their first Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference regular-season title in 2025-26 and earned two conference Coach of the Year honors.

Dr. Ron Moses, vice president and director of athletics at Robert Morris University, credited Garvey’s leadership and recruiting background.

“Caleb brings the leadership, recruiting experience and competitive mindset that are essential to building this program,” Moses said. “He has coached championship teams and shown a clear ability to identify talent and connect with student-athletes and their families. We are excited about his vision and confident in his ability to establish a strong foundation for RMU wrestling.”

Garvey welcomes the opportunity to build the new program.

“I’m honored to be named head wrestling coach at Robert Morris University,” Garvey said. “The opportunity to build this program from the ground up is incredibly exciting. I look forward to getting started right away and building a program that makes RMU proud. I’m especially grateful to Dr. Moses and the university’s leadership for their trust and support as we begin this journey.”

During his tenure at Penn State Behrend, Garvey guided the Lions to consecutive runner-up finishes at the AMCC Championships and coached eight individual conference champions.

Garvey will begin recruiting and building the Colonials’ roster before RMU launches competition in the 2027-28 season.

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