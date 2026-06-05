Road in Allegheny County to close for months during culvert work

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Allegheny County will be closed for months during upcoming culvert work.

Allegheny County Public Works says part of the 400 block of Crawford run Road in East Deer Township will close starting Monday at 9 a.m.

The closure is expected to last through October while crews replace a culvert named Crawford Run Road Bridge No. 3.

A detour will use Freeport Road, Baileys Run Road and Russellton Airport Road.

Residents will have access to their homes at all times.

Public Works says an average of 2,731 drivers use Crawford Run Road every day.

Pugliano Construction of Plum is the primary contractor for the project, which costs $335,922.

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