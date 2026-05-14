Road in Allegheny County reopens early after culvert repairs

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Allegheny County has reopened early, after officials said it would be closed until the summer.

The Department of Works said Thursday that East Smithfield Street near Antonelli Drive in Elizabeth Township is open to traffic again.

The road had been closed since April 20 for repairs to a culvert named Youghiogheny Bridge No. 14.

Work included road repairs, drainage improvements and installation of a guiderail and pavement markings.

Pugliano Construction of Plum was the primary contractor for the $126,144 project.

An average of 5,338 drivers use East Smithfield Street every day, DPW says.

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