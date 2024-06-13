Local

Road closure planned for Bridgeville Day on the Avenue

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Allegheny County Map Allegheny County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

A road closure will be in effect Saturday for the annual Bridgeville Day on the Avenue.

Washington Avenue will be closed completely in both directions from Hickman Street to Bower Hill Road.

The closure starts at 6 a.m. and will last until 9 p.m. Portions of Station Street near the avenue will also be closed, according to the Bridgeville Police Department. Detours will be posted and there will be limited parking in Borough Lot No. 2.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The police department said the Prestley Road closure and construction in Kirwin Heights will also impact traffic.

