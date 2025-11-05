Road closures announced ahead of 2025 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler and 10K

Multiple roads will be closed across Pittsburgh on Sunday during the 2025 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler and 10K.

A record 5,500 runners from 33 states and four countries are expected to participate in the fall races, according to event organizer P3R.

The 10K race will start at 7:30 a.m. on West General Robinson Street before heading through the Strip District and Downtown.

The 10-mile race will start at 8:30 a.m. on West Carson Street near Station Square. The course will go through the West End, North Side, Strip District and Downtown, finishing in front of EQT Plaza at the corner of 7th Street and Liberty Avenue.

Click here for a look at the course.

Roads will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, P3R says.

No parking will be allowed on streets along the race route, beginning at 4 a.m. Any vehicles parked there afterward will be towed, P3R says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group