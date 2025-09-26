Road closures announced for Pittsburgh’s Great Race this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Road closures across the City of Pittsburgh will be in place for this weekend’s Great Race.

The 48th Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race has events both Saturday and Sunday, with an expected turnout of 10,000 participants.

The event, which includes Pennsylvania’s largest 10K race, a 5K run/walk and children’s races, will culminate at Gateway Center due to construction at Point State Park. This change marks a temporary shift from the traditional finish line.

Here is a full list of road closures for the event:

Friday, Sept. 26

Liberty Avenue between Commonwealth and Stanwix will close at 7 p.m. on Friday for the construction of the finish line area. This section will remain closed through the conclusion of “One Great Weekend” on Sunday.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Downtown road closures for the Dollar Bank Junior Great Race, held on Saturday, will begin Downtown at 9 a.m. and remain closed until 11:30 a.m. A course map of the Junior Great Race is available here.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Race morning road closures on Sunday will begin Downtown near Stanwix Street at 5:30 a.m. Roads along the course will close at 6:30 a.m. and remain closed until 11:00 a.m. Streets in the Downtown, Uptown, Oakland and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods will be impacted. Below is a list of approximate road closure times:

Beechwood Boulevard to Forbes Avenue and Morewood Avenue: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Forbes Avenue and Morewood Avenue to Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Fifth Avenue at Bigelow Boulevard to Fifth Avenue at Robinson Street ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies

Fifth Avenue at Robinson Street ramp to Boulevard of the Allies to Commonwealth Place and Liberty Avenue: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Race organizers are advising residents and visitors in the area of the road closures to park their vehicles outside the area if they need to travel during the event. A full course map is available here.

