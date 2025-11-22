Road in Swisshelm Park, popular trail to close for construction

PITTSBURGH — Commercial Street in the city’s Swisshelm Park neighborhood will soon close.

It’s because of construction on a new Parkway West bridge that will go over the street.

A section of the Nine Mile Run Trail will also close, beginning Monday.

Signs are already up to let people know.

Commercial Street will also be closed off to drivers.

It’s all for the major Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

The closure is between Whipple Street and Somerset Drive.

PennDOT says it’s so they can safely transport crane beams over the roadway and trail.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> More beam deliveries scheduled on Parkway East for Commercial Street Bridge project

Some parents say they were alerted that school buses are coming earlier because of the closure.

“My kids go to school at Minadeo, so the bus goes on Commercial Street right here. And we’re now going to have to have them get on the bus 20 minutes earlier each morning and get off the bus 20 minutes later each afternoon,” said Henry McKay.

“My wife drives to West Mifflin for work and it’s probably gonna be like a 15, 20-minute delay for her to go around,” said Chris Kentner.

PennDOT says come July 2026-

That’s when they’ll have to close the parkway east to slide this new bridge into place.

Right now, PennDOT says they are hoping to reopen the road by Friday, February 6th.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group