Road in Wilkins, Turtle Creek to close for construction for at least 3 months

An Allegheny County roadway is scheduled to close for at least three months starting next month.

Penn Avenue Extension in Wilkins and Turtle Creek will close between Aliquippa Street and the Tri-Boro Expressway starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 7. The closure is expected to end in October.

Crews will complete work, including the construction of a retaining wall, pavement and sidewalk reconstruction, utility work and guide rail replacement near Aliquippa Street.

Traffic will be detoured using Graham Boulevard, William Penn Highway, Beulah Road, Brown Avenue and Tri-Boro Expressway.

Allegheny County said Penn Avenue Extension is used by an average of 3,938 drivers daily.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group