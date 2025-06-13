Road work delayed by weather hurting some Allegheny County businesses

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Some Allegheny County businesses say surrounding road work has kept customers at bay.

Allegheny County is repaving, adding improved drainage and guardrails along Jefferson Road, between Universal and Lougeay Road.

However, construction has left a six-inch gap between the road and sidewalk entering The Steel Goat Marketplace. Manager Casper Wilches says he believes the now car-jolting entrance is keeping customers from entering.

“I get more calls than anything about getting up onto our property. Which is wild because normally this time of year I should be getting more calls about like, what plants we have in,” said Wilches.

Over 100 small businesses operate out of The Steel Goat Marketplace. One of those vendors, Debbie Fox, says she’s also noticed a decline in business that she also attributes to the poor road conditions.

“May and June are usually busy months for us. As you can see it’s pretty slow. We shouldn’t be as slow as we are right now,” said Fox.

Customers like Bob Rudolf say the poor road conditions go beyond just the business entrance.

“The road is not even. The sewers are popping up, they’re not smooth. You have to go really slow unless you want to bottom out,” said Rudolf.

Allegheny Public Works says the delays in completing Jefferson Road and other projects are the result of the recent rainfall. The county says it needs dry conditions to complete the work, and hopes, weather permitting, crews can begin to complete work on Monday, June 16.

Wilches says he hopes rain can hold off and repairs can be made quickly.

“It’s affecting people that you might not see every day, but you know, I have to deal with the repercussions as a manager here,” said Wilches.

Allegheny County says it sympathizes with impacted businesses and customers, and says it thanks all for their patience. ,

