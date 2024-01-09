ROADS CLOSED: Flooding, downed trees and wires cause road closures in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Some roads in the area are closed as winter weather causes flooding and downed trees and wires.
>> Wintry mix turning to rain could slow your Tuesday travel
PennDOT made the announcement Tuesday afternoon as high winds and rain continue to move through the area.
>> Thousands without power as high winds moves through Western Pennsylvania
The following roadways are closed until further notice:
Washington County:
- Route 50 (Avella Road).
- From Fallen Timber Road to Painters Lane in Independence Township.
- Due to downed trees, wires, and poles.
Westmoreland County:
- Route 381 (Steeple Crossing).
- From Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) to Club Stable Road in Ligonier Township.
- Due to flooding.
- Route 711.
- From Two Mile Run Road to Slater Road in Ligonier Township.
- Due to flooding.
- Route 1007 (Ross Mountain Park Road).
- From Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township to Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township.
- Due to flooding and down wires.
- From Turkey Inn Road to Harvey Road in Ligonier Township.
- Due to downed tree in wires.
- Route 1023 (Nature Run Road).
- From Hall Road to Kissell Springs Road in Ligonier Township.
- Due to a downed tree in wires.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group