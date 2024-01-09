Local

ROADS CLOSED: Flooding, downed trees and wires cause road closures in Western Pennsylvania

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ROADS CLOSED: Flooding, downed trees and wires cause road closures in Western Pennsylvania (Brad Ferguson/iStock)

PITTSBURGH — Some roads in the area are closed as winter weather causes flooding and downed trees and wires.

PennDOT made the announcement Tuesday afternoon as high winds and rain continue to move through the area.

The following roadways are closed until further notice:

Washington County:

  • Route 50 (Avella Road).
  • From Fallen Timber Road to Painters Lane in Independence Township.
    • Due to downed trees, wires, and poles.

Westmoreland County:

  • Route 381 (Steeple Crossing).
  • From Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) to Club Stable Road in Ligonier Township.
    • Due to flooding.
  • Route 711.
  • From Two Mile Run Road to Slater Road in Ligonier Township.
    • Due to flooding.
  • Route 1007 (Ross Mountain Park Road).
  • From Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township to Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township.
    • Due to flooding and down wires.
  • From Turkey Inn Road to Harvey Road in Ligonier Township.
    • Due to downed tree in wires.
  • Route 1023 (Nature Run Road).
  • From Hall Road to Kissell Springs Road in Ligonier Township.
    • Due to a downed tree in wires.

