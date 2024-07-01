Roads in Washington, Westmoreland counties to close for railroad crossing replacement

The following roads in Westmoreland and Washington counties are scheduled to close while Norfolk Southern Railroad crews replace railroad crossings.

Derry Borough, Westmoreland County:

Route 1039 (Hickory Avenue) between West First Avenue and West Third Street, closed through Monday, July 1.



Detour: Route 1039 (Hickory Avenue), Route 982 (Derry Road), Route 1041 (Chestnut Street), Route 217 (West Owens Avenue, Y Street, West Fourth Avenue), Route 1039 (North Valley Street, Hickory Avenue).

East Bethlehem Township, Washington County:

Route 88 (Front Street) between Fishpot Run Road and Flushing Road, closed from Monday, July 1 to Tuesday, July 2.



Detour: Route 88 (Front Street, Low Hill Road), Route 43 (Mon-Fayette Expressway), Route 40 (National Pike), Interstate 79 South, Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway), Route 88 (Carmichaels Road, Vine Street, Dry Tavern/Fredtown Road, Millsboro Hill Road, Front Street).



Route 2024 (Crawford Road) between Bank Street and Route 88 (Front Street), closed from Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 4.



Detour: Route 2024, 2057 (Crawford Road), to Route 2041 (Morey Road, Maiden Street), Route 2063 (Ridgewood Drive, Beallsville Road) to Route 88 (Front Street), Crawford Road.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/district12.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group