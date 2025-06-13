Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh to close for part of Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Roberto Clemente Bridge is set to close for part of Sunday.

Allegheny County Public Works announced the Sixth Street bridge in Pittsburgh will be closed Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the closure is for the Pittsburgh Family Fun Run/Walk for Epilepsy. A permit was granted to the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA for the closure.

Public Works noted it is not involved with the event. You can find more information on the event here or by contacting Colleen Fulkerson from the Epilepsy Association at 412-322-5880 or cfulkerson@eawcp.org.

