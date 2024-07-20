Robinson Starbucks employees vote to unionize

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Another group of local Starbucks workers have unionized.

Workers at the Level 1 store in the Mall at Robinson voted to unionize with only one objection.

The store is the 17th in the Pittsburgh area to win a union and joins more than 470 other stores to do so nationwide.

“We all were waiting for this, and we finally got it. Organizing before going public was not easy at first, but we managed to pull through. I am very elated that we managed to pull off this amazing victory, and I would like to congratulate and thank all of my wonderful peers at store 7733—we have supported each other throughout our organizing process and we all had a hand in making this happen. I cannot wait to see where things go from here,” said Dior Pemberton, a barista of 1.5 years.

Channel 11 has reached out to Starbucks for comment and is waiting to hear back.

