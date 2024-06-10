Rochester-Monaca Bridge to close Tuesday; here’s the detours you need to know

MONACA, Pa. — A long-term closure on a well-traveled bridge between in Beaver County is set to start on Tuesday.
According to PennDOT, the closure of the Rochester-Monaca Bridge to all vehicles could start at noon on Tuesday, dependent on work at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and is currently expected to last until August 20.
The closure is part of a nearly $6.7 million project to rehab and preserve the structure. PennDOT says crews will conduct expansion dam joint replacements, zone painting, concrete deck overlay, steel, concrete, sidewalk, barrier and fence repair work.
We spoke with people who live in the area two weeks ago, days before the original closing date. They say the closure is going to be a major inconvenience.
Traffic will be detoured around the bridge for the duration of the construction work.
Northbound bridge traffic detour:
- From the bridge, take Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 4044) eastbound to 17th Street
- Turn left onto 17th Street/North Route 51
- Cross the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge
- Turn left onto North Route 51/Route 65
- Take the exit ramp on the right for South Route 18/East Route 68 toward Rochester
- Continue on Brighton Avenue
- Follow the roundabout to Rhode Island Avenue/South Route 18
- Follow Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester-Monaca Bridge
- End Detour
Southbound bridge traffic detour:
- From the bridge, take Rhode Island Avenue to the Rochester roundabout
- Follow the roundabout to Brighton Avenue toward South Route 65/Route 51
- Take the ramp to southbound Route 65
- Continue to the left-hand off-ramp for South Route 51
- Turn right onto the East Monaca-Rochester Bridge
- Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue
- Continue westbound to 9th Street
- End Detour
Bicyclists and pedestrians can still use the bridge during the construction.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and expect delays.
