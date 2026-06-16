Rolling closures planned on Route 422 in Butler County for bridge preservation project

PennDOT announced rolling lane closures on Route 422 west to facilitate work on the Shearer Bridge Preservation Project.

These closures will affect traffic in Butler and Summit townships in Butler County, specifically near the on-ramps from Mitchell Hill Road and Route 68.

Drivers should expect intermittent closures between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on June 25.

The closures will occur in 15-minute intervals on Route 422 west at the Mitchell Hill Road and Route 68 on-ramps. Work is weather-dependent and in the event of inclement weather, the rolling closures will be rescheduled for June 29.

Mekis Construction of Fenelton, Pa., is the contractor completing this bridge rehabilitation project.

The Shearer Bridge Preservation Project has a budget of $6.2 million.

The project is estimated to be completed in December 2026.

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