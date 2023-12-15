Rollover crash reported on Parkway West; 1 lane blocked

BANKSVILLE, Pa. — A rollover crash is affecting traffic on the Parkway West.

According to Pennsylvania state police, crash happened on the Parkway West inbound near the Banksville exit.

CRASH on the Parkway West Inbound before the Ft Pitt Tunnel - Right Lane Blocked with Heavy Delays building before the Top of GTH. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/iOjR62li0q — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) December 15, 2023

The right lane is blocked for safety reasons, state police said.

State police said no one was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group