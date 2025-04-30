Roof blows off Murrysville boutique into parking lot next door

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Powerful winds blew the roof off a fashion boutique along William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Half of Fashion RX Boutique’s roof, which is metal, was ripped off the building when storms rolled through on Tuesday afternoon.

Those winds were so strong that the roof blew about 100 feet into the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts next door.

The store’s owner tells Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek that no one was inside, and the shop was closed when the storm rolled through around 5 p.m.

This is only a taste of the damage in the area. Within a mile of the shop, several trees were uprooted, and one had fallen onto power lines.

Traffic light outages caused hours-long backups on Route 22.

Clean-up across the area is expected to take some time.

