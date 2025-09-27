Ross Park Mall adding new stores, dining options as it undergoes refresh

As Ross Park Mall undergoes a refresh, it’s also preparing to open new dining and shopping experiences.

Part of the work being done is upgrading the Food Court. The first phase of the Food Court refresh will be completed in September. Once upgrades are done, the area will have modern furniture, colorful couches, charging stations, updated restrooms and redesigned entrances.

The dining options at Ross Park Mall will soon include popular fast-casual restaurants Shake Shack and Popeyes. These additions are part of the mall’s effort to offer a diverse range of dining experiences to its visitors.

In addition to the new stores and dining options, the mall is introducing new entrance signage and sleek marquee signs off McKnight Road, which will display key store listings.

Over the past year, Ross Park Mall has added more than 20 new retail and dining offerings, including Allen Edmonds, State & Liberty, Rowan, Tecovas, Alo Yoga, Kendra Scott, Dry Goods, Garage, Unsubscribed, Plaza Azteca, Carhartt and BOSS. Stores coming soon include Aritzia and Steel City.

“Simon is committed to providing a best-in-class shopping experience, and these enhancements are a reflection of our ongoing investment in Pittsburgh,” said Lisa Earl, general manager at Ross Park Mall.

Further upgrades are planned for 2025, which will include updated carpet and flooring, new handrails, enhanced lighting, and new interior directional signs to improve the overall guest experience.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group