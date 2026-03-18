Ross Township passes new ordinance limiting expansion of vape shops

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ross Township leaders say they’re now hearing from other municipalities looking to take similar action after passing an ordinance to crack down on vape shops.

Channel 11 spent the day along McKnight Road, where vape shops are hard to miss. In just a short stretch, we counted nine stores, some within walking distance of each other, across the street from one another, and in some cases, owned by the same people.

Township commissioners unanimously approved a new ordinance aimed at limiting future growth.

“We needed to do something,” said Commissioner Denise Rickenbrode.

Rickenbrode said the township began looking into possible regulations last June, after noticing a surge in vape shops across McKnight Road.

“A lot, a lot, a lot… but we are making changes,” she said.

Under the new rules, existing vape shops will be allowed to remain. However, new shops must be at least 3,000 feet apart and more than 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, parks, and churches. Drive-thru vape shops will also not be permitted.

While many business owners and employees were willing to speak off camera, none agreed to interviews. One manager told Channel 11 that they believe their products help people quit nicotine. Another worker said their owner is not concerned about the new ordinance.

Some parents say the growth has been noticeable and concerning.

“I think I’d want to know how many are already here… and is there an age limit on who can go into them?” said Catherine Augustine, a local mom.

Augustine said she was surprised by the number of shops in such a small area.

“Nine seems like a lot. They must be really successful, which makes me suspicious,” Augustine said.

Ross Township is also considering additional regulations for massage parlors, citing concerns about prostitution and human trafficking. Leaders are exploring an ordinance that would require all massage therapists to be licensed — an issue officials say is not unique to their community.

As the township works to get ahead of the rapid growth, commissioners say their message to other communities is simple:

“Get ahead of this before it becomes a nuisance,” Rickenbrode said.

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