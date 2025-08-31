Ross Township police remember life, impact of late Chief Ralph Freeman

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officers are remembering the life and impact of former Ross Township Police Chief Ralph C. Freeman, who died Saturday.

Freeman began his career with the Ross Police Department in 1966 and rose through the ranks to become a sergeant in the detective division by 1971, Ross Township police said in a social media post.

Freeman left the department in 1982 to serve as District Justice of McCandless Township until 1993. He returned to the department as a patrol officer and was appointed Chief of Police in 2005, serving until his retirement in 2011.

Police say the Freedman family has a long-standing tradition of service to the communities of Ross and West View

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday from 3-6:45 pm at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Township. A blessing service will be held at 7 p.m.

