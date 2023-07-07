Albino python snake found in Ross Township turned over to exotic pet rescue

Local

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An albino python that was found near a ballpark in Ross Township has been turned over to an exotic pet rescue.

According to police, the snake, who was nicknamed “‘Naners” by officers, is now at Sara’s Pets and Plants in Sharpsburg.

‘Naners will be staying at Sara’s Pets and Plants so that the staff can ensure he is healthy. He will eventually be available for adoption.

If you’re interested in adopting ‘Naners, call 724-826-8520.

