Ross Township police warning residents after items stolen from unlocked cars

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ross Township police are warning residents after items were stolen from unlocked cars early Thursday morning.

A Facebook post from police said the thefts happened around 4:30 a.m. in the Laurel Gardens area.

Police also reminded residents to lock their cars.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the Ross Township Police Department at 412-931-9070.

