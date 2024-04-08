Local

Rostraver Central Fire Department mourning death of firefighter

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

John Bunardzya

The Rostraver Central Fire Department is mourning the death of a firefighter.

John Bunardzya, 73, died Sunday morning at his home after fighting a fire Saturday night.

His death is considered to be in the line of duty.

He began his firefighting service at Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company and was a life member of North Belle Vernon Fire Department Station 80.

Rostraver Central Fire Department said Bunardzya “will be remembered for his sharp wit and dedication to the community.”

