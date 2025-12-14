Rostraver Elementary School to have increased police presence on Monday after reported threat

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A local elementary school will have an increased police presence on Monday after the district says it received multiple reports about a threat.

A letter from Belle Vernon Area School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool issued Saturday says the district received multiple Safe2Say Something reports regarding a potential threat to Rostraver Elementary School.

Glasspool says the threats were made on a social media platform or in a large group chat after the school day on Friday. He assures parents that the district is taking the reports seriously and the Rostraver Township Police Department is investigating.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at Rostraver Elementary School on Monday. Glasspool says the measure is intended to provide “reassurance and support,” as well as maintain a safe and secure learning environment while the investigation is ongoing.

This announcement comes days after parents were notified of a threat made to bring a gun to the district’s middle school.

Glasspool reminds parents to urge their children to report anything they see or hear that’s concerning to a trusted adult. Parents are also encouraged to review their child’s online presence.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the school office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group