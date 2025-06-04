Rostraver murder suspect transferred to Westmoreland County after unrelated charges dropped

The man accused in a Rostraver murder in April has been transferred to the Westmoreland County Prison, and is set to face a judge next week.

Dorian Jeri-Greene appeared for a preliminary hearing in Washington County by video Wednesday morning. He was charged in a Donora incident in February and was arrested in Florida last month on those charges.

According to court documents, Jeri-Greene broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home by destroying a door frame. Police said he strangled the woman before running out of the home with a hatchet.

In court Wednesday, the victim told the judge she no longer wanted to move forward with the prosecution and refused to testify.

So, the district attorney dropped the charges against him in that case. But, Jeri-Greene is still behind bars.

Westmoreland County Deputies picked him up from the Washington County Jail and brought him to the Westmoreland County Prison after those charges were dropped.

Jeri-Greene is accused of killing Jennah Seibert in her Rostraver home in April.

Police said he walked nearly three miles from Monongahela, hid behind a shed on Seibert’s property, and waited for her fiancé, Bryan Murray, to leave for work.

Channel 11 saw Murray at the hearing Wednesday morning, but he did not want to speak about the dropped charges.

Police said Jeri-Greene pulled the electric meter from the home, knocking out the power to the security system and the house.

Police said he shot Seibert in her bed, stole jewelry, and left.

They tracked him to a home in Florida after searching pawn shops across several states, and finding the stolen jewelry at a pawn shop in Tampa.

Jeri-Greene was set to face a judge for the murder of Seibert on Friday. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office tells Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek the hearing was moved to Monday, and will now be held at the county courthouse instead of district court because they can provide better security there.

That hearing is set for 1 p.m.

