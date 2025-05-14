Person of interest in Rostraver woman’s murder in custody on unrelated charges

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — Law enforcement released an update Wednesday morning on the investigation into the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Rostraver.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said the man considered a person of interest in the case is in custody on unrelated charges.

Jennah Siebert, 24, was found shot to death inside her home on Lenity School Road on April 11. A few days later, investigators said surveillance video showed the man they considered a person of interest inside a Monongahela gas station.

The DA’s office said over the last few weeks, investigators have collected evidence, conducted hundreds of interviews and pursued every lead.

Police said they do not believe there is any further threat to the public or the Rostraver Township community.

“The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and Rostraver Township Police Department thank the public for their continued tips and patience as the investigation continues,” investigators said in a release.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing.

