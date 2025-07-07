Route 28, Route 8 connecting ramp closure causing concern among Etna residents

ETNA, Pa. — Right off the Route 28 south exit to Route 8 sits the Borough of Etna. On Monday, when exit 5 closes, many will be forced to take a longer route home.

“It’s going to be inconvenient for a lot of us out this way,” said Etna resident Samantha Hamill. “Buses come through this way, which is probably going to be a problem for my husband. He gets on the bus to go to work as well.”

We also spoke with a woman who chose to remain anonymous. She said she travels exit 5 weekly for her family.

“I have to come over, and I have to take my sister to the hospital and doctors and see my grandbabies,” said the woman.

When exit 5 closes, drivers will have to exit near Millvale, turn around and enter 28 northbound with the commuters coming from downtown.

“On Facebook, Etna did let us know through that media, but it would’ve been nice to know through the mail earlier that that’s going to be shut off,” Hamill said.

PennDOT said this closure is for reconstruction work on the ramp and will last through the month of July, weather permitting.

