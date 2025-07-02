Reconstruction work to shut down ramp that connects Route 28, Route 8

A nearly month-long closure of a busy ramp that connects two highways in Allegheny County is set to start soon.

According to PennDOT officials, if weather permits, crews will start reconstruction work on the ramp from southbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8 at 6 a.m. on July 7.

This work will cause a round-the-clock closure on the ramp through July 31.

Drivers are advised to take the following detour:

Continue on southbound Route 28 past the closed ramp

Take the Millvale (Exit 3) off-ramp

Continue straight onto East Ohio Street

Turn left onto the ramp from North 28 toward Etna

From northbound Route 28, take the left-hand off-ramp to North 8 toward Butler (Exit 5B)

End detour

The work is part of a $9.14 million project that began in August 2024. It’s expected to wrap up late in 2025.

