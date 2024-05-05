Runners at the ready as the DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend is underway

PITTSBURGH — The DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend in the City of Pittsburgh is in full swing. The excitement was building as about 20,000 runners picked up their packets before they take their mark in Sunday’s races.

Around 5,000 full-marathon and 13,00 half-marathon runners will be hitting the pavement, including first-timer Marielle Williamson-Rea who’s been training for the half for months.

“I’m just thrilled for tomorrow,” said Williamson-Rea of Shadyside. “I’ve been using an app that kind of plans out the different distances that I’ll run each week and I’m hoping for the best.”

Participants are coming from all over the globe.

Organizers with P3R, the event management company, said more than 300 medics will be stationed along the route. The hilly course will take runners through 14 city neighborhoods and across three major rivers.

“Enjoy it,” said P3R CEO Troy Schooley. “You’ve spent a lot of time and effort to get to the start line, make sure you get to the finish line tomorrow. Enjoy the moment. Enjoy the spectators. Enjoy the city.”

The stunning views and electric crowds keep 76-year-old Pittsburgh Marathon Sole Survivor Frederick F. Davis from Cleveland coming back.

“I like Pittsburgh better, and I’ve been here ever since,” Davis laughed.

Davis is part of an elite group of eight runners who’ve all earned the Sole Survivor title by running the 26.2-mile race since it first started in 1985.

He fell in love with marathons after he was diagnosed with arthritis at the age of 17.

“I actually started running just to keep moving,” Davis said. “After I started doing it on a regular basis, I just felt better.”

Davis is still going strong after all these years. The 76-year-old marathoner has some advice for runners testing their limits, or just doing it for fun.

“I don’t care what distance you’re doing, just ease into it,” he said.

The marathon kicks off at 7 a.m. Sunday at Liberty Avenue and Tenth Street.

The races have a huge economic impact. Organizers said last year’s weekend event brought in $25 - $30 million and they expect this year’s numbers to be higher.

