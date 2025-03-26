Russell Wilson reflects on time with Steelers: ‘special place for me’

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Despite things not working out, Russell Wilson had nothing but good things to say about the Pittsburgh Steelers during his introductory press conference with the New York Giants on Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously Pittsburgh was a special place for me,” Wilson said. “Pittsburgh brought me so much love, man. I have so many teammates that I’m super close with. Guys like T.J (Watt) and Cam (Heyward), Miles Killebrew.”

Wilson was also asked how he felt about the Steelers and Giants seemingly waiting on Aaron Rodgers’ decision before New York moved forward with him.

“Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player,” Wilson said. “I’m focused on right now. What we can do here. That’s been my focus.”

Wilson is excited to take on the new opportunity with Big Blue. He also expects to be QB1.

